Tyson Foods celebrates opening of first smart facility in Danville region

RINGGOLD, Va. (WDBJ) - Along with its famous chicken nuggets, Tyson Foods is bringing hundreds of jobs to the Southside region.

Tyson Foods broke ground on the 325,000-square-foot facility at the Cane Creek industrial Park two years ago.

Tuesday morning, the company hosted a grand opening ceremony to celebrate the completion of the $300 million project. Speakers included the CEO of Tyson, Governor Glenn Youngkin, the Mayor, and others.

“I’m particularly excited about the real collaboration that exists between Danville and Pittsylvania County,” said Governor Glenn Yougnkin. “There has been real vision for over a decade on how to really revitalize this whole region and you can see it in action right now. When you look around and you look at the companies that have come here, it is a testament to that vision. To see it all happening is very exciting.”

Just like the many Tyson bags and boxes, they have already begun to fill the 400 open positions within the plant.

Tyson also partnered with Danville Community College to create a Maintenance Technology Training Program.

“These are 400 really good, high paying jobs. I’m also excited about the partnership with Danville Community College which is going to create a whole new program to train people to do maintenance here and to have a great career. So, it is this collaboration that really is underpinning the great momentum in Virginia,” added Governor Youngkin.

“Education is really the future of of everything,” said Nancy Frank, Tyson Foods Plant Manager. “So, it’s not just for our workers that are already here as part of our staff, but to be able to reach out to the schools and make some impact of the kids that are coming up.”

The new plant is the company’s first ever smart facility. It features fully automated, robotic case packing, palletizing, and freezing.

“More automation is great for worker safety, as well as efficiency in our in our production lines. We’ll be able to have more consistency every day and make work both more enjoyable and challenging for our team members. We’ll also be able to have more output,” said Frank.

They are still hiring online.

