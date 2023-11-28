Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Virginia Board of Education holds listening session in Roanoke

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Board of Education is holding what it describes as “a listening session” on school accountability Monday evening in Roanoke.

The meeting is an opportunity to learn more about new accountability measures the board is considering.

Parents, educators and others who are interested will also have a chance to discuss their expectations for the new system.

Dr. Lisa Coons is Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction.

“So every year, right now during the fall, we get accreditation status and accreditation reports for our schools and school divisions,” Coons told WDBJ7 in a recent interview. “What they’re looking at is what would be the most helpful as we think about modernizing that, redesigning that to support families, to support our educators, to support our community in understanding how our schools are doing.”

The Accountability Listening Session was scheduled from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at William Fleming High School.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old dies in Buchanan Co. crash
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Roanoke fire under control
Thanks to strong winds our feels like temperature will be around 10°F cooler than the actual...
Even colder air pools in for Tuesday
Matts Creek fire aftermath
Matts Creek fire 93% contained

Latest News

FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami....
Cyber Monday marks the year’s biggest online shopping day, and one more chance to save on gifts
9th Street Improvement Plan
9th Street Improvement Plan
Roanoke Police Department
Roanoke Police continue to investigate homicide after man was found shot in a car
Lawmakers Recognized for Decades of Service
Lawmakers Recognized for Decades of Service