Virginia Board of Education holds listening session in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Board of Education is holding what it describes as “a listening session” on school accountability Monday evening in Roanoke.

The meeting is an opportunity to learn more about new accountability measures the board is considering.

Parents, educators and others who are interested will also have a chance to discuss their expectations for the new system.

Dr. Lisa Coons is Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction.

“So every year, right now during the fall, we get accreditation status and accreditation reports for our schools and school divisions,” Coons told WDBJ7 in a recent interview. “What they’re looking at is what would be the most helpful as we think about modernizing that, redesigning that to support families, to support our educators, to support our community in understanding how our schools are doing.”

The Accountability Listening Session was scheduled from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at William Fleming High School.

