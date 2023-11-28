Virginia Department of Education listens to concerns from parents and teachers in an open accountability session

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Parents and teachers met with the Virginia Department of Education tonight to voice their concerns. Lisa Coons, the state superintendent of public instruction for VDOE says a new component that is being focused on is “readiness.”

“How do we know that elementary schools are ready for middle school, how do we know that our middle schools are ready for high school and how do we know that high school is ready for post-secondary school,” said Coons.

A main topic that fell under readiness is “chronic absenteeism”, when students miss a certain number of days from school.

Most teachers and administrators were concerned about chronic absenteeism affecting the school’s accreditation. Teachers and administrators say they are doing everything they can to encourage students to attend.

“I think the hard thing is we cant control that but were held accountable for it, so at the end of the day were doing everything we got to their house, we call everyday, I know everyone does we do all the things but I cant make them come,” said an employee of one of our hometowns school system.

While VDOE says that students need to come to school, while parents have concerns about sending their children to school if they’re sick, especially during cold and flu season.

Teachers are acknowledging that chronic absenteeism is a major problem when it comes to the educational growth of students.

“They miss 3 days a week at times, and it their low, unfortunately their very low and its so hard to grow them,” said another employee of one of our hometowns school system.

VDOE says their plan is to hear the concerns from teachers, administrators and parents to discover where support is needed in schools.

