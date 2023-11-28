Ways to avoid scams on Giving Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - November 28, 2023 is Giving Tuesday. It’s a day when you are asked to give your time, talents or a donation to your favorite non-profit organization.

It’s also a day when scammers will take advantage of your kind heart.

The Better Business Bureau said when it comes to giving to a charity, always do your homework first.

“If it’s a very emotional appeal very high on emotion and very short on facts, you know, you want to steer clear,” said Julie Wheeler, president of the Better Business Bureau serving Western Virginia.

Wheeler said there are things to consider before giving to an organization on Giving Tuesday.

First, make sure you have the exact name of the charity you want to give to and watch out for fake sites.

“It also is good to go back to that charity and say, send me something in writing. Any legitimate charity needs your money tomorrow, next week, next month, as much as they need it today. So, it can really make a difference if you take your time and do your homework to make sure your money is going where you want it to go,” said Wheeler.

The BBB has a website called Give.org that can help you find legitimate organizations.

“We evaluate charities, so you can find out if charities have been evaluated and find out how much of their money goes towards their programs,” said Wheeler.

And of course, if you want to make an impact in your hometowns find one of the hundreds of local non-profits right here in Southwest Virginia.

“Because the national type charities, you know, a lot of times the money may or may not come back into the community. So you want to know, how is your money used, and you know, really help those around us,” said Wheeler.

The BBB also suggests sitting down with the whole family and get them involved in the decision making of what charity you will support and if you can’t donate financially right now, you can always volunteer.

