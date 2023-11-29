Four arrested in connection to Covington gun battle

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Covington earlier this month, according to the Covington Police Department.

Intel Allen, Troy Helton Jr., Mark Hunter, and Deandre Burks were arrested in connection with the shooting.

The incident happened on November 10th with preliminary information indicating the incident started as a verbal disagreement that turned physical, ultimately leading to a gunfight involving multiple weapons. One person was injured.

More arrests could be pending.

