Four arrested in connection to Covington gun battle

Men arrested after Covington shooting.
Men arrested after Covington shooting.(Covington Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Covington earlier this month, according to the Covington Police Department.

Intel Allen, Troy Helton Jr., Mark Hunter, and Deandre Burks were arrested in connection with the shooting.

The incident happened on November 10th with preliminary information indicating the incident started as a verbal disagreement that turned physical, ultimately leading to a gunfight involving multiple weapons. One person was injured.

More arrests could be pending.

