Bedford County Sheriff’s Office warns of people going through maillboxes

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s office is warning the public about scammers and mail thieves.

Patrol deputies took reports Wednesday of mailboxes being opened and mail being gone through. The sheriff’s office is asking people to be vigilant; if they see suspicious vehicles stopped at mailboxes, get descriptions/tag numbers and report them.

Wednesday’s reports were in the area of Headens Bridge Road, Gladdy Branch Road, McCrae Road, Bethesda Road, Nininger Place and Holland Forks Road, but deputies say all Bedford County residents should be aware. If you live in those areas, however, and have security cameras that could have captured images of the thieves, you’re asked to check the footage and contact the sheriff’s office if you see anything suspicious that could assist in this investigation. Interfering with US mail and theft of mail is a federal offense.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800, Bedford Dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or enter tips online at p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.

