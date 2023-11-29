Birthdays
Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery

By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man won $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.

Jarrod Paxton won the prize by playing the Jackpot Spectacular, a multi-state online game played in Virginia and Pennsylvania. The game features a progressive, growing jackpot and is one of dozens of instant-win games available exclusively on the Lottery’s mobile app and on valottery.com The odds per game of winning a prize in Jackpot Spectacular are 1 in 3.99.

The organization says this is the largest prize ever won in an online Virginia Lottery game.

“It’s hard to believe!” he later told Virginia Lottery officials. “I told my wife, ‘I think I just won $1.9 million!’, and she said ‘No, you didn’t!’”

Paxton says he has no plans for his winnings except to pay off his debts and take care of his family.

