Career Corner: A look at the current job market in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While we have seen a drop in the number of job openings recently, there are still plenty of openings available.
Here @ Home welcomes back Tim Saunders from Virginia Career Works to talk about what he’s seeing around the area. First, he talks about some of the many entry-level positions available in stockers and order fillers. He also talks about the employer in the region that has the largest number of jobs available.
Listen in to our conversation and learn more by visiting one of their many offices in the area.
VIRGINIA CAREER WORKS CENTERS:
Lynchburg:
3125 Odd Fellows Road
Lynchburg, VA 24501
434-455-5940
Roanoke:
3601 Thirlane Road NW, Suite 2
Roanoke, VA 24019
540-613-8220
Virginia Career Works Covington Center
106 North Maple Avenue
Covington, VA 24426
540-613-6370
Virginia Career Works Franklin Center
50 Claiborne Avenue
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
540-483-0179
