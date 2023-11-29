Birthdays
Career Corner: A look at the current job market in the Roanoke Valley

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While we have seen a drop in the number of job openings recently, there are still plenty of openings available.

Here @ Home welcomes back Tim Saunders from Virginia Career Works to talk about what he’s seeing around the area. First, he talks about some of the many entry-level positions available in stockers and order fillers. He also talks about the employer in the region that has the largest number of jobs available.

Listen in to our conversation and learn more by visiting one of their many offices in the area.

VIRGINIA CAREER WORKS CENTERS:

Lynchburg:

3125 Odd Fellows Road

Lynchburg, VA 24501

434-455-5940

Roanoke:

3601 Thirlane Road NW, Suite 2

Roanoke, VA 24019

540-613-8220

Virginia Career Works Covington Center

106 North Maple Avenue

Covington, VA 24426

540-613-6370

Virginia Career Works Franklin Center

50 Claiborne Avenue

Rocky Mount, VA 24151

540-483-0179

