Donations and nominations needed for Caring for Generations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can help the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office bring joy to kids and seniors this holiday season.

“We are very, very focused on improving the relationship between law enforcement and our community and so sometimes that may just be being out at an event. Sometimes that’s opening up our doors for people to come in and visit and other times it’s just filling a need when we feel like that the need is there. So this is very, very near and dear to our hearts,” said Tameka Paige // Public Information Officer and Community Relations Specialist.

That’s why the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is collecting items for kids and seniors.

“For our kids we’ve decided to focus on bikes… and for our seniors, we’re doing anything from blankets to socks, books, puzzles, I would even say canned goods, you know, a lot of times they need those easy can of soup, can of tuna, crackers, those type of things,” said Paige.

You can donate and also nominate a child or senior to receive some Christmas cheer.

“If there’s a child that has done exceptionally well in school maybe, they are already focused on giving back to others, that would be an excellent child for you to nominate. As far as seniors, always sick or shut in, those that you know, are lonely. They can be in a nursing home or assisted living. If you have church members, whomever that you can think of that you believe they really just need a little bit of holiday cheer. We want you to nominate them,” said Paige.

Nomination submissions start December 1st.

You can submit them on the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office social media sites.

Applications will ask for the person’s name, telephone number, and address.

“We’re very passionate about making sure that our children are allowed to be kids, right? Many times they wake up on Christmas morning and just because of situations that are out of their control, they may not have a gift. And then with our seniors, they can be our most vulnerable population. A lot of times they’re lonely, they may not have family members and so they wake up this well without feeling as if anyone cares about them on Christmas morning,” said Paige.

