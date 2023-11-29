EXCLUSIVE: FedUp seeks donations to bring holiday joy to families affected by gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The festive air of the holiday season carries a heavy undertone for families touched by the agony of losing loved ones to gun violence. The non-profit FEDUP is trying to give them hope.

In the heart of communal gatherings, a poignant sight emerges – empty chairs symbolizing the irreplaceable void left by loved ones lost to gun violence in Roanoke.

“I cry myself to sleep at nighttime wondering why this happened... with no answers, no justice,” said Debria Gates.

Gates, among many affected, grapples with the pain of losing her son, Edward LeAnthony Gates, two months ago.

“Always with a joke or a smile... just a fun-loving person,” Gates recalls.

Edward LeAnthony Gates was shot and killed September 17 in Northwest Roanoke. Now, five children will spend the holidays without a father.

“He would take the last dollar to make sure that his kids had a wonderful Christmas,” explained Gates. “We spent it together. Always with a smile, never would have bad a frown face... without a son or father, this Christmas is going to be very tough for us.”

As families face the upcoming holidays with these profound absences, FEDUP strives to instill hope and joy amid unimaginable tragedy. They are hosting an event December 9 - Christmas of Hope.

“We just wanted to provide some hope, we want to provide some joy; these families have just... unimaginable tragedy has struck them,” said FEDUP Co-Founder Renea Taylor.

However, with gun violence incidents more than doubling in Roanoke, the non-profit faces an increasing need for support. Data show deadly shootings have more than doubled in the star city, going from 8 in 2018 to at least 22 in 2023.

“We have more gun violence victims this year,” added Taylor. “It’s an unprecedented amount.”

FEDUP’s mission is to bring holiday cheer, sustenance, and gifts to these grieving families. They rely on the community’s generosity through donations.

“We are supporting not only the children who have lost parents; we are supporting the siblings who have lost their siblings,” explained Taylor. “So, we’re trying to support those parents. And so any amount, no amount is too small. "

For Gates and others navigating similar losses, FEDUP’s presence serves as a lifeline, offering solace and support during a time of profound grief.

You can make a monetary donation by clicking here or contact FEDUP at (540) 797-6295 or info@FEDUPwithGunViolence.org to donate presents.

Roanoke Community Assessment QR Code (City of Roanoke)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.