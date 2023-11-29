Floyd County farmhouse damaged by fire

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt in a fire that damaged a farmhouse in the Copper Hill area of Floyd County Wednesday morning.

The Floyd County Volunteer Fire Department was called about 3:30 a.m. and found a two-story wooden farmhouse with fire on the inside that had extended in the rear of the house from the first floor to the second floor and then the attic, according to the department. Roanoke County crews responded to help.

The fire was extinguished by 5:15 a.m., according to fire crews, who say the cause may have been a flue fire that extended to the interior wall.

The building was under renovation. with no one living there, according to fire crews, who say it was only 13 degrees outside at the time.

The department reminds residents to have chimneys and flues cleaned each year before using woodstoves.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.