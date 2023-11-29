Birthdays
Floyd County’s Winfred Beale retires after 50 years of coaching

Floyd County head coach Winfred Beale retires after 50 years of coaching.
Floyd County head coach Winfred Beale retires after 50 years of coaching.
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Changes are coming to Floyd as head football coach Winfred Beale is retiring after five decades.

Beale has led the Buffaloes in the head coaching position for 43 years, where collected 245 career wins and three VHSL state runner-up awards.

Floyd football also won three region championships and four district championships under his direction.

Beale led the boys and girls track and field programs to post season success as well.

The Buffaloes closed out Coach Beale’s final season 3-8.

