Floyd County’s Winfred Beale retires after 50 years of coaching

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Changes are coming to Floyd as head football coach Winfred Beale is retiring after five decades.

Beale has led the Buffaloes in the head coaching position for 43 years, where collected 245 career wins and three VHSL state runner-up awards.

Floyd football also won three region championships and four district championships under his direction.

Beale led the boys and girls track and field programs to post season success as well.

The Buffaloes closed out Coach Beale’s final season 3-8.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.