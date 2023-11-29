Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

High school to offer Bible study before classes following student’s request

Kanawha County Schools said a Bible study will be offered to students before school at South Charleston High School. (Source: WSAZ)
By Kim Rafferty and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WSAZ/Gray News) - A high school in West Virginia will be offering a Bible study club for students who are interested in attending.

Officials with Kanawha County Schools said Bible study will be held before school at the South Charleston High School after they received a request from a student.

“We got an email about having a student-led Bible study and the student talked to the principal about it,” said George Aulenbacher, assistant superintendent of high schools in Kanawha County.

According to Aulenbacher, the student-led club was approved, and it will have a faculty sponsor to represent the club.

The club is optional for students and will be held in the morning before classes start for the day.

Aulenbacher said guest speakers must also fill out a volunteer form prior to attending.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Buchanan woman killed in Botetourt County crash
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
Our fire danger continues because of the dry conditions.
Very dry air remains Wednesday
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Vinton House Fire
Three displaced after total-loss Vinton house fire

Latest News

Vinton Ready for Christmas Parade
Vinton Christmas parade is Thursday
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
Vinton Ready for Christmas Parade
Vinton Ready for Christmas Parade
President Joe Biden greets Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, front,...
Biden targets GOP Rep. Boebert in her district in a fresh political attack on Republicans
Negotiations to extend the current truce in the Israel-Hamas war continue as more hostages are...
Israel truce deadline: Extension talks, more hostages released