Lynchburg City Council votes to censure councilmember

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Councilmember Martin Misjuns was censured at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

The topic was a last-minute addition made by Lynchburg City Mayor Stephanie Reed and the city council voted 5-2 to censure Misjuns.

The vote, largely symbolic, doesn’t remove Misjuns from council. He is still allowed to vote but he will have to pay a fine equaling a council member’s month salary, which is roughly $830.

Misjuns is still awaiting trial for his lawsuit against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department, then-City Manager Reid Wodicka, then-Mayor MaryJane Dolan and then-Vice Mayor Beau Wright.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

