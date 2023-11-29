Lynchburg City Council votes to censure councilmember

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Councilmember Martin Misjuns was censured at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

The topic was a last-minute addition made by Lynchburg City Mayor Stephanie Reed and the city council voted 5-2 to censure Misjuns.

The vote, largely symbolic, doesn’t remove Misjuns from council. He is still allowed to vote but he will have to pay a fine equaling a council member’s month salary, which is roughly $830.

Misjuns is still awaiting trial for his lawsuit against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department, then-City Manager Reid Wodicka, then-Mayor MaryJane Dolan and then-Vice Mayor Beau Wright.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.