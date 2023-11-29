Birthdays
Lynchburg extends youth curfew by six months

Lynchburg City Hall.
Lynchburg City Hall.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Council voted 4-3 to extend the city’s youth curfew by six months in a work session Tuesday afternoon.

The curfew was scheduled to end on December 1.

The curfew was implemented in May after children were being killed by gunfire, including six-year-old Kingston Campbell, who was tragically shot while playing video games in his room.

Since the curfew has been instituted, LPD says violent crime is down 25.3%, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

More information presented at the work session by Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema can be found below:

