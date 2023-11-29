Man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded around 7 a.m. to Den Mill Road for reports of people trapped in a vehicle.

The crash involved a Nissan Rogue being driven by Linda Early, and a Chevy pick-up truck being driven by Lucas Waldron. One of the passengers in the Nissan, who was identified as Robert Early, was killed in the crash. Waldron was taken to Lewis Gale Hospital for treatment of minor injuries alongside the occupants of the Nissan.

Deputies have closed Den Mill Road until the crash investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.