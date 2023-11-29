Members of Christiansburg fire department shaved their heads to support a firefighter battling liver cancer

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One of Christiansburg’s firefighters is fighting the battle of his life, but the good news is he doesn’t have to do it alone. Tuesday, several members of the Christiansburg Fire Department had a surprise for him.

The firefighters of the Christiansburg and Radford Fire Department shaved their heads bald to show support of their friend Jeremy Compton who has served as a firefighter for 20 years. He’s fighting liver cancer and recently found out it has spread throughout his body.

“I’m a firm believer that I will not leave this earth until God is ready for me,” stated Compton.

Three years ago, Compton found out he had esophageal cancer. He went through chemotherapy radiation treatment and had surgery, which was successful. Then, the cancer returned February of this year.

“Being a fireman, you know the risk before you start, but you just kind of put that in the back of your head, and you think hopefully it won’t happen to me. You know there’s a good chance that it will, but, you know, you just deal with it,” explained Compton.

Outside of fighting fires, Compton is a husband and father of two. He says his main priority right now is spending as much time with his family as possible.

“Going to my son’s basketball games, my daughter, she’s a cheerleader and then, you know, hanging out with friends, just staying as active as I can,” explained Compton.

His oncologist told him that his recent round of chemotherapy was going to make his hair fall out, so he shaved it all off with his colleagues surrounding him, ready to shave theirs next. “You know, I’m very blessed with the support, I’m blown away,” said Compton.

Brandon Turner, a captain with Christiansburg Fire Department says Compton is always in good spirits and inspires everyone with his strength, so doing this for him is easy.

“Just to watch how strong he is trying to fight. Even on his worst day, still got a joke or a laugh or smile,” said Turner.

The Radford Fire Department has set up a Venmo account for donations and has a raffle for a leather fire helmet.

“We all rallied around their members that were going through kind of the same thing that Jeremy is now and just as a public safety community, I think that we rally around one another in a time of need that,” explained Turner.

The Christiansburg Fire Department is also selling t-shirts, all proceeds will go to helping offset Compton’s medical expenses.

