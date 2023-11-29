Owner of Carl’s Place celebrates 100th birthday with the community

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The owner of Carl’s Place celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday with her friends and family.

What started as a small grocery store in 1947 is now a signature restaurant in Franklin County.

Mabel Dalton’s family threw her a party and invited everyone to join them to celebrate the woman who started it all.

“I didn’t know it would be like this,” said Mabel Dalton, owner of Carl’s Place. “It’s so pretty. They fixed it so nice.”

Mabel Dalton has owned Carl’s Place since it was built over 70 years ago. Carl’s Place was named after her husband, but her daughter says Mabel was the one behind the business - and the counter - seven days a week for over 40 years.

“She’s just wonderful,” said Marie Ogden, Mabel Dalton’s daughter. “She is the best mother anyone could ever, ever have. All through my life, she’s helped me through so many things. She’s built a small business but a successful one.”

Carl’s Place serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner but they say it’s known for its burgers and tenderloin.

“I loved it because I was I was able to go there and work and see people. I didn’t miss many days,” added Dalton.

Although Dalton officially retired at 65, she still oversees the business, counts the money at the end of the day, and occasionally makes her famous coconut cream pies. Now, the legacy continues through her daughter and granddaughter, who both work at Carl’s Place and help run the business.

“Be nice to your customers and appreciate all of them when they come through the door. That’s the way to, she thinks, you make a successful business. The way she treats everybody is the same all throughout the years I’ve known her, and she taught me to do the same,” explained Ogden.

The part Dalton looked forward to most about the party was seeing her people.

“I’m excited about it all. I just hope all our people come to see me,” said Dalton.

Carl’s Place is open every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

