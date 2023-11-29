Popular McAfee Knob photo spot closed for construction

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Visit Virginia posted a statement Tuesday announcing the temporary closure of the most popular photo spot on McAfee Knob.

The parking lot at the Trailhead on Route 311 will be closed starting November 30th while crews construct a new pedestrian bridge.

The spot is estimated to reopen in late 2024 as the new bridge opens.

Alternate parking spots and hiking trails can be found here.

