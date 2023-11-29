Resident, dogs rescued from Martinsville house fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A resident and two dogs were rescued from a burning house in Martinsville Wednesday, according to a spokesman for the city.

Martinsville Fire & EMS was called at 8:31 a.m. November 29, 2023, about the fire on Forest Street. The first firefighters on scene found and rescued an occupant and a dog trapped on the rear porch roof. While extinguishing the fire, crews rescued an additional dog and confirmed no one else was in the house.

The fire was controlled by 9:32 a.m., according to firefighters, and no injuries were reported, though the occupant was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The American Red Cross is helping the residents.

The fire damaged the second floor and attic, and there is water and smoke damage throughout the structure, according to fire crews, with preliminary damage estimates amounting to $60,000. The Fire Marshal says the cause of the fire is supplemental heating on the second floor, and emphasizes there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

