Roanoke City Public Schools awards teacher of the year

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools came together Tuesday night to hold the annual teacher of the year celebration at the Jefferson Center.

RCPS honored teacher nominees from schools across our hometowns with dinner, dessert, and a star trophy.

During the event, three teachers were named finalists for the 2024 teacher of the year.

Jasmine Swann, a third grade teacher from Westside Elementary took home the prestigious award.

“It’s an honor because I honestly never thought this would happen, I just teach because it’s something that I love to do. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do since I was a little girl. So for other people to see it, its an honor and grateful and thankful for it,” said Swann.

Swann also said this award wouldn’t be possible without the support from her family and her third grade class.

