The Salem Museum to host gingerbread house competition

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Museum is hosting this year’s gingerbread house competition.

Dozens of creations will be on display, crafted by professional bakers, creative children, and anyone in the festive spirit.

There will be a vote for the best gingerbread houses and prizes awarded for each category.

The competition will be held at the Salem Museum, along with other holiday-themed activities held at Longwood Park. Both events will be held Saturday from 10- 2 p.m. with free admission.

The Salem Museum Educational and Archive Director Garrett Channell emphasizes how the event is a great way to meet local artists.

“...We’re the Local History and Art Museum for Salem and Roanoke County. And so this is just another way to come and see some local artists. So come see some amateur artists and how they made these wonderful gingerbread houses...” said Channell

