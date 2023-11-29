Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Teen arrested for Danville shooting

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with robbery, malicious wounding and other charges connected to a shooting in mid-November.

The boy is being held at W.W. Moore Detention Home without bond, charged also with shooting from a vehicle, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession or transportation of a firearm by a person under 18. His name has not been released and police have given no further information about circumstances.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Bradley Road November 14. A male was taken to a hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds that appeared to be life-threatening, according to Danville Police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, or 911. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Buchanan woman killed in Botetourt County crash
83-year-old woman dies after falling through floor of Oconee County home into well shaft
Woman dies after falling 48 feet through floor of home into hidden well shaft
Vinton House Fire
Three displaced after total-loss Vinton house fire
Our fire danger continues because of the dry conditions.
Very dry air remains Wednesday
Just before 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to 480...
19-year-old dies in vehicle fire on UVA campus

Latest News

An Armed Forces body bearer team carries the casket after the funeral service for former first...
Rosalynn Carter is eulogized before family and friends as husband Jimmy bears silent witness
A photo of a fire truck.
Resident, dogs rescued from Martinsville house fire
Mailbox (FILE)
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office warns of people going through mailboxes
Four Suspects Arrested After November 10th Gun Battle
Four Suspects Arrested After November 10th Gun Battle