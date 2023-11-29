Teen arrested for Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 16-year-old boy has been charged with robbery, malicious wounding and other charges connected to a shooting in mid-November.

The boy is being held at W.W. Moore Detention Home without bond, charged also with shooting from a vehicle, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession or transportation of a firearm by a person under 18. His name has not been released and police have given no further information about circumstances.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Bradley Road November 14. A male was taken to a hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds that appeared to be life-threatening, according to Danville Police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, or 911. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

