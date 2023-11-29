Tips to balance credit card debt

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Americans have a record amount of credit card debt. Just this month, the New York Fed reported balances are now at $1.08 trillion dollars.

Looking at those balances can be daunting, but there are resources available to help pull you out of credit card debt.

Kathryn Matherly is the program manager for the Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center. She joined Here @ Home to take a closer look at what is contributing to that rising debt.

She also reminded people about the free resources available at the FEC. Anyone living in the Roanoke Valley can schedule an appointment to be able to break down their finances with an expert.

