Virginia organization offering up to $500 prize to help get teens to drive safe

Virginia teenagers have the chance to win a cash prize of up to $500. All they have to is create a safe driving holiday song or poem.
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia teenagers have the chance to win a cash prize of up to $500. All they have to is create a safe driving holiday song or poem.

Youth of Virginia Speak Out says this contest is geared at keeping young drivers safe on the highways and byways.

“To get teens to get creative with their messaging, and, you know, encouraging their friends to buckle up, to slow down, to not drive distracted during the holidays,” Casey Taylor said.

Taylor says jingle entries should be no longer than 30 seconds.

Submissions are due by December 7.

Click here for more.

