Americans for the Arts reveals 10 reasons arts are necessary in our hometowns

By Lindsey Cook and Annabelle Kinney
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is a school widely recognized for its excellence in the sciences. But Wednesday, a representative from the Americans for the Arts (AFTA) spoke in Blacksburg’s about the impact the arts have in our communities.

Randy Cohen, the Vice President of Research for AFTA, visited the Lyric Figure to present the National Arts and Economic Prosperity 6 study. This study, conducted every five years, aims to explain how the arts help to develop a stronger sense of community and the economic influence they have in our society.

As part of this study, Cohen presented 10 reasons to support the arts in Montgomery County.

1. Arts unify communities

2. Arts improve individual well-being

3. Arts strengthen the economy

4. Arts drive tourism and revenue to local businesses

5. Arts improve academic performance

6. Arts spark creativity and innovation

7. Arts have social impact

8. Arts improve health care

9. Arts for the health and well-being of our military

10. Arts strengthen mental health

Cohen especially emphasized how arts are businesses. In Montgomery County alone, 697 jobs are supported by the arts.

“There’s social benefits, economic benefits, personal well-being benefits,” explained Cohen. “The arts have been there through mental health coming out of the pandemic. So, the arts aren’t just nice. They’re necessary.”

Officials from Montgomery County tourism plan on integrating more of the arts into the community.

Click here to see the full Arts and Economic Prosperity 6 report for Montgomery County.

