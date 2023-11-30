BISSELL Pet Foundation bringing holiday hope to homeless Virginia pets

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the holiday season upon us, BISSELL Pet Foundation is ensuring pets get a chance to go from shelter kennels to the cozy couches of loving homes with its ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness. It’s partnering with animal shelters across the country to find a home for every pet.

As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, ‘Empty the Shelters’ helps homeless pets find families by making adoption affordable. Bissell accomplishes this goal by supporting participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted. Meaning adoptive families pay no more than $50 to bring home a fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered pet.

“The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of deserving pets desperate to find a home. Our ‘Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance this holiday season,” said Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, Cathy Bissell.

There are a few shelters in Southwest and Central Virginia participating in this event which begins December 1-17 including Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, Lynchburg Humane Society, Alleghany Humane Society, Martinsville Henry County SPCA, Pittsylvania Pet Center, and Giles County Animal Shelter.

For the full list of participating shelters and more information visit https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/programs/empty-the-shelters/#

Bissell said since 2016 this effort has helped more than 204,000 pets find homes and an average of 1,225 pets are adopted each day of these quarterly national events.

