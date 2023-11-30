Hometown Eats: The Laughing Bull

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every now and then, two popular restaurants come together to create something truly special and unique. The Roanoke City Market Building is the home for one of the newest and most bizarre around! We’re fusing flavors with The Laughing Bull in this week’s Hometown Eats!

“Totally crazy menu that you’ve never had most of the things that are on there. Very unique and flavorful, something different that you can’t get everywhere else in town,” said Laughing Bull co-owner Brandon Stinnett.

And that’s no bull, nothing to laugh about, either, but when you fuse those two words together, you get something that Roanoke is truly lucky to have as an option inside the City Market Building... welcome to the Laughing Bull.

“It’s a Japanese-American fusion concept that myself and my partner, Jason Wu from Sticks & Spoons, collaborated on together,” said Stinnett.

I was first introduced to Brandon Stinnett in June of 2021 when he brought his Lazy Bulldog food truck to WDBJ to show off some of these delicious eats. He started Lazy Bulldog as a catering company in 2017 and since then he had set up shop in the Lamp Lighter Mall on Williamson Road. Little did he know the partnership that was cooking up.

“We were across-the-street neighbors for years. He owned a ramen shop and I owned a burger shop. We came up with the ramen burger concept and the street dogs then the chicken sando; it just kind of all flowed together,” said Stinnett.

Now the market building is home to this finger-licking fusion with plans to expand.

“We’re also opening up a couple more restaurants here inside the market building, my burger shop as well as the Sticks & Spoons ramen shop will be located to try and get the market building back to the ol’ glory days when it was just slammed, packed busy all the time with good food and good people.”

One of the unique things you’ll find on the menu is the ramen burger; Brandon and Jason stopped by to featured it on the Mornin’ show back in May. But the menu goes beyond the ramen burger and that’s what they were serving up for us downtown.

Brandon and Jason made the Chicken Katsu Sando and the Tokyo Dog, they also have vegan options!

“Try to use as many local partners as we can to get our ingredients, which makes our food top level I guess,” said Stinnett.

There’s also a Korean BBQ food truck on the horizon for these two in the summer of 2024 and if you’re wondering why, well, when your food looks and tastes great, why not expand?

“Everything you get here, for the money, you’re going to leave full, satisfied, and you’re going to leave happy. Don’t be scared of the words and the ingredients, try it, you’ll love it! That’s about what I can say for that,” said Stinnett.

The Laughing Bull, a hometown eat where the flavors don’t joke around! The Laughing Bull is inside the Roanoke City Market Building in downtown Roanoke, VA and is open Wednesday through Sunday 11am to 7pm.

