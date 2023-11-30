Birthdays
LewisGale Hospital Pulaski celebrates 50 years

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is celebrating a huge milestone, 50 years of providing advanced healthcare services to the region.

Hospital CEO Sean Pressman joined Here @ Home to explain how the services they offer are critical to people in the New River Valley who want convenient and state-of-the-art care.

The hospital started as a small seven-bed cottage hospital and has since become the home Sarah Cannon Institute of the New River Valley, and offers advance treatments and procedures.

