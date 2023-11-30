No. 22 James Madison improves to 7-0 with an 81-66 victory over Buffalo
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — TJ Bickerstaff scored 18 points and No. 22 James Madison remained unbeaten with an 81-66 victory over Buffalo on Wednesday night.
Terrence Edwards added 15 points as the Dukes (7-0) cruised to their second straight blowout victory.
Bickerstaff finished with seven rebounds and four assists.
Sy Chatman scored 19 points for Buffalo (1-6).
The Dukes opened the game on a 13-0 run in the first four minutes, including a pair of 3-pointers by Noah Freidel. He finished with 13 points.
