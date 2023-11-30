Birthdays
No. 22 James Madison improves to 7-0 with an 81-66 victory over Buffalo

James Madison T.J. Bickerstaff gets introduced during the starting lineups against Buffalo on...
James Madison T.J. Bickerstaff gets introduced during the starting lineups against Buffalo on Nov. 29, 2023(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — TJ Bickerstaff scored 18 points and No. 22 James Madison remained unbeaten with an 81-66 victory over Buffalo on Wednesday night.

Terrence Edwards added 15 points as the Dukes (7-0) cruised to their second straight blowout victory.

Bickerstaff finished with seven rebounds and four assists.

Sy Chatman scored 19 points for Buffalo (1-6).

The Dukes opened the game on a 13-0 run in the first four minutes, including a pair of 3-pointers by Noah Freidel. He finished with 13 points.

