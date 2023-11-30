Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Patrick & Henry Community College celebrates new Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology Complex.

Patrick & Henry Community College celebrates MET 2
Patrick & Henry Community College celebrates MET 2(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick & Henry Community College invited community members to the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for Met 2 – the school’s new Manufacturing Engineering and Technology Complex.

The $6 million facility has 45 welding booths, tripling the capacity of the previous building. It also includes welding simulators, a fabrication lab, and even robotic welding, allowing students to obtain nationally recognized credentials.

The expansion will allow additional students to gain technical skills and experience for high paying jobs in the region.

“There is a true economic renaissance happening here in Martinsville in Henry County,” said Greg Hodges, President of Patrick & Henry Community College. “We say all the time, whether students are with us two days, two weeks, two months or two years, they’re here to get the j-o-b degree. So, our singular focus is preparing our students for those credentials and skills to fill these jobs here locally.”

There are now 165 students in the program with 71 on the waiting list who will begin at the first of the year.

“This trains a significant new number of folks and allows them to gain entry into skills that are really in high demand. So, students can come here and, in less than a year, earn a credential that leads to a major, high paying job in demand right here in the region,” added Hodges.

In a few months, enrollment will more than double since before the expansion.

“I feel like we’ve gotten a lot more students since we’ve gotten the new shop,” said Chloe Wray, Patrick & Henry Community College student. “We’ve seen a lot more females I feel like recently because, when I first came on, I think there was only about like four or five. Now, I think there’s been added a couple.”

They are currently renovating an additional 30,000-square-feet to house additional programming like engine repair and precision machining.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Jarrod Paxton wins $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery
Police lights.
Man killed in crash in Montgomery County
Increasing clouds later today with highs in the 50s.
Giving you the First Alert to our updated drought monitor... plus, when we could see some rain
Four Suspects Arrested After November 10th Gun Battle
Four arrested in connection to Covington gun battle

Latest News

RCPS Teacher of the Year
Roanoke City Public Schools awards teacher of the year
Roanoke Teacher of the Year
Roanoke Teacher of the Year
UVA Football Player Heads Home After Injury
UVA Football Player Heads Home After Injury
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools revealed the high school's new mascot, the cougar, on Monday.
Alleghany High School Closed Wednesday, November 29th