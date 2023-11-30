Patrick & Henry Community College celebrates new Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology Complex.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick & Henry Community College invited community members to the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for Met 2 – the school’s new Manufacturing Engineering and Technology Complex.

The $6 million facility has 45 welding booths, tripling the capacity of the previous building. It also includes welding simulators, a fabrication lab, and even robotic welding, allowing students to obtain nationally recognized credentials.

The expansion will allow additional students to gain technical skills and experience for high paying jobs in the region.

“There is a true economic renaissance happening here in Martinsville in Henry County,” said Greg Hodges, President of Patrick & Henry Community College. “We say all the time, whether students are with us two days, two weeks, two months or two years, they’re here to get the j-o-b degree. So, our singular focus is preparing our students for those credentials and skills to fill these jobs here locally.”

There are now 165 students in the program with 71 on the waiting list who will begin at the first of the year.

“This trains a significant new number of folks and allows them to gain entry into skills that are really in high demand. So, students can come here and, in less than a year, earn a credential that leads to a major, high paying job in demand right here in the region,” added Hodges.

In a few months, enrollment will more than double since before the expansion.

“I feel like we’ve gotten a lot more students since we’ve gotten the new shop,” said Chloe Wray, Patrick & Henry Community College student. “We’ve seen a lot more females I feel like recently because, when I first came on, I think there was only about like four or five. Now, I think there’s been added a couple.”

They are currently renovating an additional 30,000-square-feet to house additional programming like engine repair and precision machining.

