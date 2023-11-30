Peacemakers respond to Lynchburg city council’s decision to extend youth curfew for 6 more months

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Crime in Lynchburg has decreased since the implementation of their city wide youth curfew earlier this year for everyone under the age of 18. That curfew was supposed to end December 1st, but Tuesday night, city leaders voted to extend it.

Since the curfew was implemented back in May, Lynchburg police say crimes have dropped 12-50%, everything from arson, car thefts, burglaries, and vandalism.

So far, over 40 juveniles have been charged with crimes since the curfew was put in place.

“Anybody under the age of 18, if they’re not working, why should you be out in the street after 10, 11 o’clock?,” said Shawn Hunter, the founder and president of Peacemakers.

Hunter feels the community has responded positively to this curfew. He thinks that it should be permanent and implemented around the nation. “See, this crime is due to unmet social needs,” explained Hunter. He says that most of the crimes are coming from young people 16 years old and up.

“They need to be guided, we need to provide them with the tools to go and establish job skills, help them find jobs, don’t beat them down and talk bad about them, but extend the hand and try to help them,” said Hunter.

“Peacemakers” goal is to give young people they see outside walking around a chance to put their focus on job skills and securing a future, whether that be a job or organization to get involved in.

“These individuals hanging out there during the daytime, not working, going back and forth to the store. Where they get money from? How are they living?,” asked Hunter.

He says its our job as a community to help young people, meet them where they are and provide opportunities for them and that a curfew itself wont solve the problem entirely.

“We’ve been to so many funerals. We are tired of seeing women grieve about their babies,” said Hunter.

City council voted 4-3 on this extension of the curfew, which is a pretty close vote. The curfew is now set to expire June 1st. We’ll keep everyone updated on air and online if it happens to go beyond that date.

