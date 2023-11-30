Queen of Clean: Cleaning the dryer lint trap

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The National Fire Protection Association says firefighters respond to more than 13,000 house fires each year caused by a common appliance - the dryer.

The cause of many of these dryer fires is a buildup of lint in the filter. See the instructions from the Queen of Clean on how to thoroughly clean it.

Cleaning the Dryer Lint Trap About this Tip: Help your dryer dry clothes more effectively and lessen the chance of fire by doing this.

How to:

1. Clean It After Every Use You should clean the lint trap in your dryer before or after every use. It’s a good habit to get into, even for small loads. If you make it part of your routine, you’ll be much less likely to accidentally forget about it.

2. Removing lint from the filter isn’t enough. The lint trap still needs additional cleaning to remove residue from dryer fabric softener sheets, and detergent sticky residue that blocks air flow.

3. Once A Month Once a month, it’s a good idea to remove your lint trap and give it a good washing.

4. Put the filter in some hot, soapy water and let it sit 10 minutes or so.

5. Then gently scrub it with a sponge or soft brush.

6. Rinse it well. 7. Let the trap dry completely before replacing it in your dryer.

Linda Says: Why Clean It? Lint builds up on the trap and causes a blockage which prevents the air from flowing through it. That slows down the drying of clothes wasting energy and time. It can also contribute to a dryer fire

For more Information, go here: Queen of Clean website/

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.