Report: Curt Cignetti leaving JMU to become head coach at Indiana

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sideline during a football game against Georgia...
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti on the sideline during a football game against Georgia State on Nov. 4, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel, Indiana is finalizing a deal to make James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti its next head football coach.

Cignetti was named Sun Belt Coach of the Year on Thursday morning after leading the Dukes to an 11-1 record during the 2023 season. The Dukes were ranked as high as No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and No. 21 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, the best rankings for JMU in both polls in program history.

JMU is set to play it’s first game in program history later this month.

Stay with WHSV on-air and online for updates to this developing story.

