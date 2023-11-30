Birthdays
Retired Air Force veteran shares his story of resilience

Steve Porter served 22 years on the United States Air Force but his toughest battles have been as a civilian
By Melissa Gaona
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Steve Porter is originally from West Virginia but moved to Roanoke, Virginia with his parents as a young teenager. As a child, he knew his dad served three tours in Vietnam and it inspired him to join the military.

In 1989, Porter joined the United States Air Force working in maintenance and eventually went on the become a recruiter in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Though he never found himself in combat, Porter says his toughest battles have not been in uniform while on foreign land. “I battled stage three colon cancer last year and I’m proud to say today that I am cancer free.”

Porter’s youngest son passed away in 2018 and while many were worried about his well-being, his darkest moments became his saving grace. “After my son’s passing God found me and turned my life around.”

Porter wants everyone to be mindful of the dangers of undiagnosed cancer and the importance of screenings. He says it saved his life.

