Ribbon-cutting held for Pittsylvania County apartments

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Pittsylvania County, residents can now apply to live in some new apartments. Officials celebrated the completion of the Southside Lofts in Blairs Thursday.

The project not only provides housing for residents, but gives new life to the former Southside High School.

It now has 51 apartments including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

