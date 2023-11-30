Birthdays
Ribbon-cutting held for Pittsylvania County apartments

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Pittsylvania County, residents can now apply to live in some new apartments. Officials celebrated the completion of the Southside Lofts in Blairs Thursday.

The project not only provides housing for residents, but gives new life to the former Southside High School.

It now has 51 apartments including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

SCOTUS Petitioned Regarding MVP
Patrick & Henry Community College Opens Met 2
Mail Carrier Protection Bill Sponsored
Roanoke College Poll Released
