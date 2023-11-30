Roanoke College Poll: Virginians react to direction of Virginia and US

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Roanoke College Release) - A new Roanoke College poll by the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research indicates Virginians’ approval of Governor Glenn Youngkin and President Joe Biden remains about the same as its most recent polls in August and May, with 52% of Virginians approving of the way Youngkin is handling his job as governor and 37% approving of the way Biden is handling his job as president.

The percentage of Virginians who believe things are generally on the wrong track in Virginia and the nation remains stable from the last poll, with 43% saying things are on the wrong track in Virginia and 74% saying things are on the wrong track in the nation. As for legislatures at the national and state levels, 14% of Virginians approve of the way Congress is handling its job and 45% approve of the way the Virginia General Assembly is handling its job. The approval rating for the General Assembly has dropped about five points since May of this year.

About 63% of Virginians say they at least somewhat closely followed the General Assembly November elections, according to the poll, though only about a third (32%) of Virginians think the results of the elections will make a difference in getting things done in Richmond.

Virginians’ favorability ratings for Youngkin, Biden and former President Donald Trump also remain somewhat stable from the last Roanoke College poll. Approximately 50% of Virginians report a favorable impression of Youngkin, while 39% give an unfavorable impression. At the national level, 39% of Virginians report a favorable impression of Biden, which is a four-point drop from the last poll in August. About a third (33%) of Virginians report a favorable view of Trump. Virginians have a 42% favorable opinion about the U.S. Supreme Court.

Regarding the race for president on the Republican side, Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott were included in poll questioning, as well as Youngkin, though he is not a candidate so far.

Trump maintains a lead of 51% as the first choice among Virginians who identify as Republicans, followed by DeSantis at 14%, Haley at 10%, Youngkin at 10% and the rest of the candidates in single digits.

Answering questions about hypothetical matchups between the two parties’ leading candidates. Biden leads Trump by about four points at 48% to 44%, a drop from his 9- and 16-point leads reported in the August and May polls, respectively.

“Virginians’ attitudes about the direction of Virginia and the country remain mixed, yet stable,” said Bryan Parsons, senior political analyst at IPOR. “This is also true in their approval and favorability ratings for political figures like Youngkin, Biden and Trump. With that said, partisanship continues to shape the way Virginians evaluate key political figures and events.”

Click here for the poll’s questions and responses.

“As far as the Republican presidential nomination process goes, Trump maintains a commanding lead over the rest of the Republican field. While the Republican presidential field is heating up with numerous debates, as well as some candidates — like Nikki Haley — seeing a modest rise in support in our poll, these dynamics do not seem to be affecting the most constant feature of the Republican nomination race so far; that is, Trump continues to be widely popular within the party and remains the favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.”

“The takeaway from this poll is that partisanship continues to shape Virginians’ views on everything from the direction of Virginia and the country to positions on key issues in public policy. There are substantial partisan differences in national political anxiety, but the common thread is that national political anxiety has seen a modest increase over the past year or so. Our poll results add to the evidence of the depths of polarization in American politics.”

“While the national values on satisfaction with democracy are similar to our results in August, the state and city/county values increased slightly. This is consistent with our understanding of the impact of elections on satisfaction with democracy. The state and local elections remind citizens of the democratic process and their ability to keep politicians that they like and replace those they do not,” explained Matthew Bergman.

Poll officials’ statement regarding methodology:

Interviewing for the Roanoke College Poll was conducted by The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research at Roanoke College in Salem, Virginia, between Nov. 12 and Nov. 20, 2023. A total of 686 completed interviews came from random telephone calls to 407 Virginians, and 279 responses were drawn from a proprietary online panel of Virginians. Telephone interviews were conducted in English. Cellphones constituted 64% of the completed phone interviews. Marketing Systems Group provided the telephone dialing frame, and Lucid, LLC facilitated the online panel.

Questions answered by the sample of 686 respondents are subject to a sampling error of plus or minus approximately 4.31% at the 95% confidence level. This means that in 95 out of 100 samples like the one used here, the results should be at most 4.31 percentage points above or below the figure obtained by interviewing all Virginians with a home telephone or a cellphone. Where the results of subgroups are reported, the sampling error is higher.

Quotas were used to ensure that different regions of the commonwealth were proportionately represented. The data were statistically weighted for gender, race and age. Weighting was done to match Virginia data in the 2021 one-year American Community Survey (ACS). The design effect was 1.327; the reported margin of error above reflects this design effect.

