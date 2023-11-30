Santa Claus visiting Roanoke City libraries this December

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Santa Claus is coming to town, and is stopping by the Roanoke City Libraries.

Starting Saturday, December 2, families in the Roanoke Valley can get pictures with Jolly Old Saint Nick for free.

His first stop will be the Belmont Branch Library in Southeast. Families have the chance to have breakfast with Santa before pictures starting at 9 that morning.

“We’ll have table setups, and we’ll be in our community room, greeting families, and you can meet with, you know, sit with Santa for a bit, have a conversation and then get some food and and sit down and enjoy a meal,” Youth and Family Services manager Amber Lowery said.

Santa says a certain landmark helps guide his faithful reindeer to our hometowns.

“It’s one of his favorite stops on his way up to the North Pole. And so he’s very excited. He did in our on our video that we did with him talked about how bright the star shines to lead his sleigh into Roanoke at night,” Lowery said.

Parents and caregivers should bring a camera or phone to capture all of the magical moments. Everyone is welcome.

“So it is for all ages, you do not have to have a library card to come to any of our programs, we actually encourage it because that involves a lot of people coming in and exploring all the services that we provide, the programs that we have, and the books and materials we have on our shelves,” Lowery said.

Santa isn’t the only one coming to the Library in December. On December 5, there will be Storytime with Clara and the Southwest Virginia Ballet.

Santa’s visits:

December 2 - Belmont Branch Library at 9 a.m.

December 12 - Raleigh Court Branch Library at 6 p.m.

December 13 - Main Library at 10 a.m.

December 14 - Gainsboro Branch Library at 6 p.m.

December 18 - Williamson Road Branch Library at 4 p.m.

December 20 - Melrose Branch Library at 5 p.m.

Storytime with Clara and the Southwest Virginia Ballet:

December 5 - Melrose Branch Library at 11 a.m.

December 7 - Raleigh Court Branch Library at 11 a.m.

