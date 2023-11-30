Shop Local Showcase: Gifting experiences with Wesley Hodges Fly Fishing & Upland Hunting

EAGLE ROCK, Va. (WDBJ) - Some loved ones are hard to shop for so this shop local showcase is focusing on the gift of experiences and Wesley Hodges in the business of making memories.

Hodges is the owner and guide for Wesley Hodges Fly Fishing and Upland Hunting which is an Orvis Endorsed Outfitter. He joined Here @ Home to talk about how he creates customized experiences for people looking for adventure.

The full service lodge is located in Eagle Rock and can host groups of up to 14 people.

The trips include all the equipment, food and a place to stay for those multi-day excursions.

Hodges can help families book their adventures for 2024 through his website or by emailing him at Wes@wesleyhodgesflyfishing.com.

