Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Shop Local Showcase: Gifting experiences with Wesley Hodges Fly Fishing & Upland Hunting

Wesley Hodges Fly Fishing & Upland Hunting
Wesley Hodges Fly Fishing & Upland Hunting(Forged Film Co.)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE ROCK, Va. (WDBJ) - Some loved ones are hard to shop for so this shop local showcase is focusing on the gift of experiences and Wesley Hodges in the business of making memories.

Hodges is the owner and guide for Wesley Hodges Fly Fishing and Upland Hunting which is an Orvis Endorsed Outfitter. He joined Here @ Home to talk about how he creates customized experiences for people looking for adventure.

The full service lodge is located in Eagle Rock and can host groups of up to 14 people.

The trips include all the equipment, food and a place to stay for those multi-day excursions.

Hodges can help families book their adventures for 2024 through his website or by emailing him at Wes@wesleyhodgesflyfishing.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Jarrod Paxton wins $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery
Police lights.
Man killed in crash in Montgomery County
Increasing clouds later today with highs in the 50s.
Giving you the First Alert to our updated drought monitor plus when we could see some rain
Four Suspects Arrested After November 10th Gun Battle
Four arrested in connection to Covington gun battle

Latest News

Animal shelters to participate in ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event.
BISSELL Pet Foundation bringing holiday hope to homeless Virginia pets
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 30, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for November 30, 2023
That curfew was supposed to end December 1st, but Tuesday night, city leaders voted to extend it.
Peacemakers respond to Lynchburg City Council’s decision to extend youth curfew for six months
Randy Cohen, a representative from AFTA, explains 10 reasons why the arts benefit Montgomery...
Americans for the Arts reveals 10 reasons arts are necessary in our hometowns