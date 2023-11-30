State lawmakers look ahead to major changes in the General Assembly

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Once in a century. That’s how one state lawmaker describes the change he expects to see with the next session of the General Assembly.

Wednesday morning, three members from the Roanoke Valley took a look ahead.

“All is good. No one needs to fret. And we’re looking forward to doing what we can for the region,” said Del. Joe McNamara (R-Roanoke Co.). McNamara said not to worry.

The General Assembly session that begins in January will bring major change. 40 percent of the seats are turning over. And the legislature will lose more than 600 years of institutional experience. But McNamara, Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) and Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke Co.) will return to Richmond with more seniority and influence.

“We haven’t had a situation like this, where we’ve had a younger delegation with this sort of seniority,” Suetterlein said Wednesday morning.

They told members of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors and the Roanoke Regional Homebuilders Association they will find common ground in regional priorities.

“As far as what we focus on and how we come together working for the region, we look forward to continue working in a bipartisan way to help the valley,” Rasoul told WDBJ7 in an interview.

And during the forum, they looked for other areas of agreement with some light-hearted banter.

“I’m optimistic on taxes. I’d be really optimistic if Del. Rasoul said something about it too,” Suetterlein said to laughter.

“You heard it right here first,” Rasoul countered. “If there’s a refundable earned income tax credit bill that’s coming from the Republicans, I’m signing on.”

And it was McNamara who cited Cher’s song ‘If I Could Turn Back Time.’

“I like the song. I like the song a lot,” McNamara said. " I don’t like turning back the clocks in October, or the first week of November, excuse me, so we’ll be sponsoring a bill to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round,” he said to applause.

So that’s one piece of legislation we’ll see. And the three lawmakers said they believe mental health, workforce development, and public education are a few of the areas where Democrats and Republicans in the legislature and Governor Youngkin will be able to come together.

