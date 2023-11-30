Two hospitalized in NW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in NW Roanoke early Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say at 12:10 a.m. they received reports of shots fired near 24th Street NW.

At first, responding officers didn’t find any evidence of a shooting in the area. Then, an officer in the 2400 block of Maryland Ave NW was flagged down by a resident who told the officer there was an injured person inside a home. The officer entered the home and found a man with what police described as a serious gunshot wound. Police treated the man until Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

As the investigation continued, officers found another man with what was described as a serious gunshot wound on the front porch of a home in the 2100 block of Staunton Ave NW. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the investigation indicates that the shooting occurred at a home in the 2400 block of Maryland Ave NW. Evidence indicates an argument led to shots being fired.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

