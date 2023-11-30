Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Two hospitalized in NW Roanoke shooting

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Atlanta News First)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in NW Roanoke early Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say at 12:10 a.m. they received reports of shots fired near 24th Street NW.

At first, responding officers didn’t find any evidence of a shooting in the area. Then, an officer in the 2400 block of Maryland Ave NW was flagged down by a resident who told the officer there was an injured person inside a home. The officer entered the home and found a man with what police described as a serious gunshot wound. Police treated the man until Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived and took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

As the investigation continued, officers found another man with what was described as a serious gunshot wound on the front porch of a home in the 2100 block of Staunton Ave NW. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the investigation indicates that the shooting occurred at a home in the 2400 block of Maryland Ave NW. Evidence indicates an argument led to shots being fired.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say
Jarrod Paxton wins $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery
Police lights.
Man killed in crash in Montgomery County
Increasing clouds later today with highs in the 50s.
Giving you the First Alert to our updated drought monitor plus when we could see some rain
Four Suspects Arrested After November 10th Gun Battle
Four arrested in connection to Covington gun battle

Latest News

Giving the First Alert to improvements with our drought monitor; next chance for rain is Friday
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows that price pressures continue...
Inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures continue to cool
Animal shelters to participate in ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event.
BISSELL Pet Foundation bringing holiday hope to homeless Virginia pets
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 30, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 30, 2023