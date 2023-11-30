Virginia schools dealing with student learning loss

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lingering effects from the pandemic include learning loss among students across the Commonwealth. Now, local school divisions are spelling out how they plan to the spend state dollars to address the issue.

“We feel like all of our school divisions are moving in the right direction, are really focusing on learning loss,” said Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Lisa Coons.

In a recent interview with WDBJ7, Coons said she is impressed with how quickly school divisions across the state have submitted and implemented their plans.

The Governor and the General Assembly approved $400 million in state funding for tutoring, literacy training and absenteeism. More than 100 school divisions across the state have submitted plans that outline how they plan to spend that money and provide students with more support.

Back in September, the Virginia Department of Education released Standards of Learning assessments that highlighted the problem.

More than half the students in grades three through eight were at risk or were failing to meet grade level expectations in reading. And the percentage was even higher for math students in the same grades.

“I know that our students have a lot of unfinished learning,” Coons said. “And because of the pandemic, all of our students’ unfinished learning looks different. What we want to make sure is that every single student in Virginia is caught up and actually a step ahead.”

Roanoke County School Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely said the local school division is “pushing in,” giving teachers and staff the extra resources they need to help individual students.

“So if we can hire some extra staff, some extra tutors to go in and supplement and support what our expert licensed teachers are already doing, that’s what we want to do,” Nicely said.

In Roanoke City Public Schools, Chief Academic Officer Archie Freeman said schools have been looking for opportunities to address learning loss during the school day, but also after school and even on weekends, making sure they don’t push aside extracurricular activities that encourage students to attend.

“It has been a challenge, but I must commend the principals, because they are working very strategically in making sure we address the needs, but also provide those same opportunities so they can be successful, one, coming to school, two, being successful getting things completed while they’re there in school,” Freeman said.

So how can people help? Dr. Coons said her most important message is that every child needs to go to school every day. So, she hopes parents will take that message to heart.

And there are opportunities for people who can tutor students. The Roanoke City school division, for example, is recruiting high-intensity tutors, with a competitive wage of $35 to $40 an hour, depending on their qualifications.

