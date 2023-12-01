Birthdays
Appalachian Power customers will see rate increase soon

Photo credit: WDBJ7
Photo credit: WDBJ7(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) has approved a rate increase for customers of Appalachian Power (ApCo).

Beginning in late January 2024, customers will pay an extra $16.03 for each 1,000 kilowatt hours used per month, according to the SCC order, which is $9 less than what the utility had requested.

The SCC says in its order that the ApCo application to modify the base rate charge for electricity indicated the extra money would go toward increasing the company’s revenues by about $212.6 over revenues from current base rates. Instead, the increase will be $127.3 million.

Teresa Hamilton Hall, a spokeswoman for the utility, said the request to raise the rate was largely due to an increase in material and labor costs.

Hall continued, “We are pleased with the Virginia SCC’s order. With the order, Appalachian Power also received approval to ramp up the company’s vegetation management and other work to improve service reliability. We respectfully understand the Commission’s legal position regarding our proposal to reduce costs for Appalachian Power’s lower income customers. Going forward, we will continue to look for new ways and opportunities to work with and assist our lower income households.”

Read the entire SCC order here:

