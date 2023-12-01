Christmas celebrations happening this weekend
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are a lot of celebrations for the holidays kicking off this weekend. Everything from holiday markets to Christmas parades. Check out this list to see the activities happening near your hometowns.
- Blacksburg’s Miracle on Main Street
- Annual Parade starts Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. The Winter Lights Festival will happen Friday from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Craig County Christmas Parade
- Happening Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. with the parade leaving from the Craig County Fairgrounds.
- Danville’s Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade
- The theme for this year’s parade is A Superhero’s Christmas. The parade will kick off Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 at 5 p.m. and march down Main Street.
- Come Home to Franklin County Christmas
- Parade and Tree Lighting will happen Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. on Franklin Street. The activities begin at 6 p.m.
- Salem Tree Lighting and Gingerbread Festival
- The Tree Lighting of the Salem Christmas tree is happening Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 at 6 p.m. on the Salem Public Library Lawn. The Salem Christmas Parade will then begin at 6:15 p.m.
- The Gingerbread Festival at the Salem Museum & Longwood Park will take place Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Roanoke’s Dickens of a Christmas Tree Lighting
- Downtown Roanoke’s Dickens of Christmas returns Friday, Dec. 1, 2023 with its tree lighting at 6:20 p.m. WDBJ7 will broadcast the tree lighting live on air.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.