Dickens of a Christmas kicks off with City of Roanoke Christmas tree lighting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration, Delta Dental Dickens of a Christmas, returns downtown Friday.

It’s the time of season people wait all year for, Dickens of a Christmas and its full list of fun events that will take place the first three Fridays of December. It all kicks off Friday night with the annual tree lighting.

Everyone is welcome to the celebrations at 5:30 p.m. with the city of Roanoke Christmas tree lightning on Salem Avenue in the plaza behind the Market Building at 6:20 p.m. (broadcast live on WDBJ7). Not only will folks be in awe of the decorated tree, but there will be performances by the Mill Mountain Ringers and Divine Dance Center to help get you into the Christmas spirit. People who head downtown will also be able to walk through the market to shop from a wide variety of vendors.

Community Engagement & Communications Manager Joya Garris said Dickens of a Christmas is a beloved holiday tradition in the community that sets the tone for the season.

”Preparing for Dickens takes months. I think we started about six months ago getting all of our vendors and kid zone inflatables and everything in order. It’s great. We love seeing the kids come out. They get to see Santa and sometimes Frosty is there. They get to do the Elf on a Shelf adventure. It’s really great just to see them having a lot of fun and it really clicks that it is Christmas time,” said Garris.

The Christmas joy doesn’t stop there. The City of Roanoke Christmas Parade takes place December 8. December 15, The Roanoke Valley SPCA brings back its beloved Pet Costume Contest. New elements will also be introduced that night with the PARK Roanoke Silent Disco and Northwest Ace S’mores Station. Festivities continue throughout the evening until 10:00 each night.

If you plan to attend Dickens of a Christmas, be sure to take precautions, as there will be road closures throughout the day and night.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.