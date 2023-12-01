HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “Elf, The Musical” now playing on stage at Mill Mountain Theatre

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -If you’ve seen the movie, “Elf,” you know the story of Buddy, the orphan baby who crawls into Santa’s bag and is raised as an honorary elf.

Later, Buddy ventures to New York to meet his biological father.

Now at Mill Mountain Theatre, you can see those beloved characters on stage, capturing the holiday classic through song.

“The heart of the story is still there. We’re still following Buddy. What’s amazing about live theatre is that we get to create Christmas magic and put Christmas magic energy back into the air, and everyone’s going to experience that setting,” says director and choreographer Hector Flores, Jr.

“Elf, The Musical” features songs that are fun, infectious and catchy.

And most every audience member will see themselves represented on stage.

“Everyone can see themselves in this show. It doesn’t matter if you’re a kid. It doesn’t matter if you’re an adult. It doesn’t matter where you come from. Because we came from different parts of the world,” says ensemble member and dance captain Marina Vidal.

The director says the show leans into that, making it more inclusive and enjoyable for everyone.

“There’s jokes for everybody, as Marina was saying. There’s even Jewish jokes in there for all of our friends who are Jewish for them to have a little chuckle. There’s a scene where they’re talking about how Christmas is a mess this year and everything’s crazy and one of the cast yells out “Christmas Mashugana”,” says Flores.

Ensemble members get to play multiple roles in the stage show, but there’s always a favorite character to play.

“There’s one I love, the fake Santa that works at Macy’s. I love it because I feel connected to him, because when you’re in New York and you audition for shows like we’re doing right now and we have to get side jobs. This could be a side job we could get. So yeah, it’s a fun character to play,” says ensemble member Hugo Brument.

With singing, dancing, and the heartwarming message of “Elf,” the cast hopes this show will be a special part of the holiday season.

“That’s kind of what we’re doing here. We’re building a Christmas spectacular that people can go see with their families and create a lasting Christmas and holiday memory,” says Flores.

"Elf, The Musical" runs now through December 23rd at Mill Mountain Theatre.

