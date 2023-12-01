Inmates at Roanoke City Adult Detention Center become graduates of inside-out program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Inmates at Roanoke City Adult Detention Center had the opportunity to become students, and today, those students became graduates.

Roanoke’s Sheriff’s Office partnered with Roanoke College to bring the inside-out program to Roanoke City.

Nine weeks later, the sheriff’s office held it’s first graduation for the students who participated in the program.

The program was made up of eight students from Roanoke College and eight residents of the (R.)I.G.N.I.T.E. initiative at the detention center.

It aims to help inmates with academics and personal growth, as well as educating criminology students.

“Once they get done, they can take another program,” said Sheriff Antonio Hash. “The goal is to continue to embrace change, so that when they do get out, they become better citizens for our community.”

All 16 graduates left the program with a certificate of completion.

