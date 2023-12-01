Man arrested for theft of $12,000 trailer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the case of a stolen $12,000 trailer from Rocky Mount.

George Willie Price, Jr., 38 of Martinsville, has been charged with felony Grand Larceny and felony Obtaining Money by False Pretenses in connection to the November theft of the dump trailer from NexHaul Trailers.

The trailer has been recovered and returned to NexHaul, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.