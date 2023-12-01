Birthdays
Man arrested for theft of $12,000 trailer

George Willie Price, Jr. mugshot
George Willie Price, Jr. mugshot(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the case of a stolen $12,000 trailer from Rocky Mount.

George Willie Price, Jr., 38 of Martinsville, has been charged with felony Grand Larceny and felony Obtaining Money by False Pretenses in connection to the November theft of the dump trailer from NexHaul Trailers.

The trailer has been recovered and returned to NexHaul, according to the sheriff’s office.

