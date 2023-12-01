Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Manage expectations for the holidays

Decca Knight offers tips to help your kids manage holiday stress
Decca Knight offers tips to help your kids manage holiday stress(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holidays offer excitement for families and their kids, but managing your child’s expectations is an important step to keeping everyone feeling jolly this time of year.

Licensed Professional Counselor Decca Knight is the owner of Blue Ridge Parenting. She joined Here @ Home to offer tips and strategies for parents.

Check out the interview to hear more about how you can keep your kids calm, on schedule and happy this season.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Two hospitalized in NW Roanoke shooting
(FILE)
New Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Danville looking for 200 employees
Scattered showers are possible anytime between 11am to 4pm Friday.
First Alert: Waves of rain track into our hometowns
Jarrod Paxton wins $1.9 million through the Virginia Lottery.
Bedford man wins $1.9 million from Virginia Lottery
FILE -- Kanawha County Schools said a Bible study will be offered to students before school at...
High school to offer Bible study before classes following student’s request

Latest News

Southwest Virginia Ballet presents The Nutcracker
Southwest Virginia Ballet adds new magic to The Nutcracker
George Willie Price, Jr. mugshot
Man arrested for theft of $12,000 trailer
Photo credit: WDBJ7
Appalachian Power customers will see rate increase soon
Downtown Roanoke's Dickens of a Christmas
Christmas celebrations happening this weekend