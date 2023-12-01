New Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Danville looking for 200 employees

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Danville is slated to open in February, and is looking for 200 employees, full- and part-time, according to the company.

Construction began this year on the 7,800 square-foot restaurant at 420 Mall Drive.

Texas Roadhouse, which specializes in steaks, sides and bread, has more than 600 locations in 49 states, including Virginia, and ten other countries, according to the company.

Anyone interested in employment at the Danville location is urged to click apply.texasroadhouse.com. Interviews will be conducted in a hiring trailer in the parking lot.

